Aisha Jumwa’s Ex-Aide Recounts Chaos Before ODM Supporter Shooting

Geoffrey Otieno Okuto, who is facing murder charges over the killing of an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporter during a by-election in Malindi, detailed the chaotic events that unfolded before the fatal shooting.

Okuto, a former aide to Aisha Jumwa, is accused of murdering Jola Ngumbao on October 15, 2019, in Ganda Ward, Kilifi County. Prosecutors allege that he fired the bullet that killed Ngumbao.

On Tuesday, while testifying before Justice Wendy Micheni, Okuto defended himself, claiming he had advised Jumwa against attending the ODM strategy meeting. He insisted that she ignored his warnings, brushing off his concerns.

“Ms. Jumwa told me we should go to Ganda Ward. I asked her why, but she simply said, ‘Let’s go.’ When I pressed further, she claimed I was resisting because I am a Luo and, therefore, aligned with ODM ideologically,” Okuto recounted while being questioned by his lawyer, Jared Magolo.

Despite his reservations, he said Jumwa insisted, and they traveled in a convoy of four to five vehicles.

Tension at the Venue

Upon arrival, they encountered a charged crowd.

“I warned Ms. Jumwa that her presence might be seen as an invasion of someone else’s meeting. She became agitated, banged the dashboard, and told me to get out if I wasn’t on board with her mission,” Okuto recalled.

Feeling he had no choice, he drove into the compound. Before he could bring the car to a full stop, Jumwa jumped out and walked straight into the crowd.

As tensions escalated, party supporters grew hostile.

“The crowd became aggressive when they saw us. Ms. Jumwa walked straight into the throng. Fearing for her safety, I rushed in to pull her out,” Okuto said.

At that moment, gunshots rang out as police officers at the scene fired into the air to disperse the unruly crowd.

“I was armed with a Ceska pistol loaded with about 14 bullets, most of them hollow points. I fired in the air, but there were many other gunshots as the police also opened fire,” he testified.

Chaos Turns Deadly

Despite the escalating chaos, Okuto said Jumwa refused to leave. The situation spiraled out of control as ODM youth overpowered her team.

“I ran back to the car, realizing I had left the engine running. Her supporters managed to get her out of the crowd and brought her to the vehicle,” he recounted.

Moments later, Jumwa received a phone call informing her that someone had been shot and killed. She, however, dismissed the report.

“She said it was hogwash,” Okuto recalled.

After the incident, Jumwa decided to report the matter at Malindi Police Station. Upon arrival, she instructed Okuto to remain in the car.

“I told her that I had also fired into the air and should make a statement, but she insisted I should not step out of the vehicle. So, while she and her bodyguards went inside to file the report, I stayed in the car,” he narrated.

Arrest and Murder Charge

About ten minutes later, they left for the former legislator’s residence. However, their night took a drastic turn when three police Land Cruisers arrived at the compound around midnight.

“Ms. Jumwa ordered that the gate should not be opened, but the police eventually gained access. I do not know whether they broke in or if someone let them in,” Okuto said.

Both were arrested and taken to Mombasa, where they were charged with the murder of Jola Ngumbao.

However, after President William Ruto appointed Jumwa as the Cabinet Secretary for Gender and Public Service, the charges against her were dropped.

The prosecution later told the court that after reviewing the evidence, they found no direct link between Jumwa and Ngumbao’s murder, leaving Okuto to face the charge alone.

Okuto Denies Murder

Okuto maintained his innocence, arguing that ballistic expert reports showed the fatal shot was fired by someone who was either kneeling or lying down.

“I was standing upright when I fired in the air. I deny the offence. I did not know the deceased and cannot tell where he was in relation to where I fired the bullet,” he stated.

He further clarified that he had legally acquired his firearm in 2015.