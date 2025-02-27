Gachagua Talks 2027 Election Rigging, Running for Office Despite Impeachment, Stopping Ruto’s Re-Election

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured his supporters that the 2027 elections will be free and fair, dismissing fears of rigging.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, during an interview with Kamba radio stations, Gachagua emphasized that strict election laws will prevent any form of interference in the electoral process.

He highlighted the transparency of the voting system, noting that ballots are cast and counted directly at polling stations, making it nearly impossible to manipulate results.

“No elections will be stolen. We changed the rules. The votes are being cast and then counted at the polling stations. We can beat him (Ruto). We intend to beat him with a big margin like the one witnessed in 2002,” he said.

The Role of Election Agents in Preventing Fraud

Gachagua stressed that while the electoral laws are strong, political parties must also ensure strict vigilance by deploying well-trained and trustworthy election agents. He insisted that quality agents play a crucial role in safeguarding the integrity of the vote.

“As long as votes are counted at the polling station and you put quality agents there, it’s difficult to steal the election. What is needed is to be alert and ensure we have quality agents on the ground. The agents determine the quality of an election,” he stated.

Rejects Claims That Incumbents Always Win Reelection

Gachagua also addressed a longstanding belief in Kenyan politics: that no sitting president has ever lost a reelection bid. This debate emerged after he vowed to make President William Ruto a one-term leader.

He dismissed the notion that history determines election outcomes, insisting that Kenyans—not past trends—will decide Ruto’s fate in 2027.

“Those are mere views from people and especially politicians. Everyone is entitled to his views. I’m listening to Kenyans and from where I sit and from my consultations, they are decided on Ruto’s fate and that of his administration. Kenyans are the ones to decide on that and not anyone else,” he asserted.

Impeachment Won’t Derail His Political Comeback

Despite his impeachment, Gachagua remains undeterred in his political ambitions. He dismissed claims that the move had weakened him, instead arguing that it had boosted his popularity.

According to Gachagua, the impeachment was a calculated political move to silence him, but it had the opposite effect—raising his profile and giving him a stronger political voice.

“That case, regardless of the outcome, does not diminish my clout and political influence in this country. If you look today, every newspaper is talking about me. They used to call me a villager, but now they are discussing all my meetings,” he remarked.

Compares His Case to Uhuru and Ruto’s ICC Charges

To further support his political future, Gachagua drew parallels with the 2013 elections, when former President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto faced International Criminal Court (ICC) charges but still managed to win.

“In 2013, Uhuru and Ruto had cases of murder and rape at The Hague, but they were still on the ballot. The Kenyan Constitution is clear: no one can be barred from vying for office simply because they have a case in court,” he asserted.

Says Impeachment Was a Blessing in Disguise

Gachagua insists that his impeachment has worked in his favor, describing it as a “blessing in disguise.”

He even thanked President Ruto for pushing him out of government, claiming that the move freed him from the limitations of office and amplified his influence.

“I even thank Ruto for removing me; now my influence is at its peak. They removed me, but today I am thriving and engaging in politics freely,” he said.

Focused on Building a Strong Political Coalition

With no official role tying him down, Gachagua now dedicates all his time to political strategizing. He emphasized that his priority is building alliances with leaders who genuinely want to transform Kenya, rather than those driven by personal business interests.

“At the moment, I have no other work except thinking about the politics of Kenya—how we will liberate this country. Right now, my job is to travel and look for friends who will support us. And it is not a must that I become Kenya’s president. What we want is victory. With a good team of patriots—people who love this country, who are willing to sacrifice, and who won’t put business interests first—we can achieve that,” he stated.