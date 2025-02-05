Govt Warns Public About Increasing Visa Scams and Fraudulent Job Offers

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has issued a strong warning to Kenyans about a sharp increase in visa fraud and fake job offers targeting individuals seeking opportunities abroad.

In a public notice dated February 4, 2025, the ministry urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when making travel arrangements and applying for visas.

The ministry revealed it has received numerous complaints from Kenyans who fell victim to scams during the visa application process for various countries. “It is important that persons seeking to travel to different destinations apply for the correct visas as provided on the official websites of the respective countries,” the statement emphasized.

The ministry clarified that visa applications are a personal responsibility and do not require intermediaries, urging Kenyans to avoid third-party agents. It also specifically cautioned job seekers against accepting overseas employment offers without proper verification.

To assist in this process, the ministry reminded the public that all 67 Kenyan missions abroad are available to help verify the legitimacy of international job opportunities.

Additionally, the advisory highlighted the legal repercussions of visa violations, cautioning that overstaying a visa could result in imprisonment, fines, or deportation, depending on the host country’s laws.

This advisory comes amid growing concerns over the exploitation of Kenyans seeking better opportunities abroad.