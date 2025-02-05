CS Muturi Faces Pressure from Elders to Address Strained Relations with Ruto

Elders from Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties have implored Public Service CS Justin Muturi to engage in talks with President William Ruto.

During a meeting, one elder from the Njuri Ncheke council expressed their support for Muturi but emphasized the need for dialogue. “We love you, Muturi, but we plead with you to talk with the President,” he said on Tuesday.

The elders also advised Muturi to open communication channels with both President Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. They warned that a strained relationship with the President could negatively affect Muturi’s community and the broader Mt. Kenya region.

“If there’s a problem, you’re in the Cabinet—talk to them. There was a time you went for his intervention; go to him again,” another elder suggested, urging Muturi to return to the government and continue working.

The elders stressed the importance of Mt. Kenya remaining integrated with the government and advised Muturi to follow the established rules of engagement.

“You cannot destroy a house while still in it. Go back to the President. Look for your brother, DP Kithure Kindiki. You (Muturi) are among the 22 people who can access the President easily,” one of the representatives added.

“You said that you talked to him at that time (during his son’s abduction). Just look for him and talk it out.”

This comes as Muturi faces increasing pressure from political leaders to resign or face impeachment following his recent remarks on the rising cases of abductions in the country.