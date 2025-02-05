Operation Ondoa Jangili: Police Recover Weapons and Ammunition (PHOTOS)

A multi-agency security team raided suspected Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) hideouts in Sololo and Merti, Marsabit and Isiolo counties, on Tuesday.

The raid, part of the National Police Service’s (NPS) Operation Ondoa Jangili, aims to dismantle the militia, disrupt its activities, and enhance security in the region.

During the raid, security officers recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, walkie-talkies, camera stands, a solar panel, a generator, and marijuana.

In a statement on Twitter (X), the NPS revealed that OLA militants have exploited close family and cultural ties between Kenya’s Borana community and Ethiopia’s Oromo people to infiltrate local populations and carry out attacks.

“The militia group has taken advantage of these connections to hide among civilians and continue committing atrocities, causing untold suffering,” the statement read.

The NPS affirmed its commitment to security, stating that the recovered items mark the beginning of sustained efforts to eliminate criminals and protect local communities.

The OLA, classified as a terrorist organization by Ethiopia, is an armed insurgent group from the Oromia region. The group has fought the Ethiopian government since 2018, following a split from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) after it renounced armed struggle.

Photos of the recovered items believed to be used by the militia in carrying out their illegal activities.