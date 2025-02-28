CS Ogamba: No Change in University Entry Requirements, KUCCPS Portal Opens Soon

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has dismissed claims that the government has revised the university admission cut-off point, calling the reports misleading.

He reassured students and parents that the minimum entry grade remains C+ and confirmed that all 246,391 candidates who met this requirement in the 2024 KCSE exams are eligible for university admission.

“The government has not changed the policy of the cut-off point for admission to the university. This cut-off point still remains C+ plus and above,” Ogamba stated Thursday.

To streamline the placement process, he announced that the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal will open in March for students applying for the September intake.

“The KUCCPS portal has been open since January 24 for applicants seeking placement at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Teacher Training Colleges, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions for the March and May 2025 intakes,” he added.

Addressing concerns over the cost of funding higher education, Ogamba clarified that the government expects to spend Ksh25.8 billion annually on the 2024 cohort, dismissing reports that the figure could reach Ksh100 billion.

He explained that the Ksh100B amount represents the projected cost over four years.

In the 2024 KCSE exams, 962,512 candidates sat for the test—up from 899,453 in 2023—with 480,310 male and 482,202 female candidates.

Ogamba assured that all students can proceed to higher learning institutions to pursue their chosen careers.