AG Oduor: Corruption Cases to Be Concluded Within Six Months Under New Bill

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has unveiled a bold plan to fast-track corruption cases in Kenya, ensuring that all trials are concluded within six months of commencement. This initiative is part of the government’s renewed crackdown on graft, aimed at eliminating delays in the judicial process and strengthening accountability.

Speaking on Thursday at the launch of the Kenya Integrity Plan (KIP) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Oduor announced that the government has drafted the Anti-Corruption Law Amendment Bill 2025 to accelerate the prosecution of corruption and economic crimes.

“We have developed the Anti-Corruption Law Amendment Bill 2025, which seeks, among other things, to ensure corruption and economic crimes are concluded within six months and to shorten the appeal process at the High Court and the Court of Appeal,” she stated.

She stressed that if the amendments are enacted, all corruption cases must be resolved within the stipulated timeframe, leaving no room for unnecessary delays.

Strengthening Accountability and Modernizing Investigations

Oduor emphasized the urgent need for swift and decisive action against corruption, urging institutions to adopt modern investigative tools and strengthen internal accountability measures.

“We have made significant strides in the fight against corruption, but in 2025, we are still grappling with economic challenges linked to graft. If the proposed amendments are passed, all anti-corruption cases must be concluded within this timeframe,” she said.

She pointed out that prolonged corruption trials have emboldened impunity and slowed economic progress. To address this, she called for stricter timelines and enhanced oversight within the justice system.

“To enhance accountability, I call upon all institutions to align their activities with the Integrity Plan. The success of this initiative depends on education, commitment, and strong monitoring mechanisms,” she noted.

The Role of Technology in Fighting Corruption

Oduor highlighted the critical role of technology in combating corruption, stating that while corruption schemes may appear simple, advanced investigative tools can significantly improve case detection and prosecution.

She also pointed to the Kenya and San Francisco Forum, a multi-agency collaboration that meets twice a year to track the implementation of the Integrity Plan.

“The committee has been meeting regularly, in May and October, to oversee the execution of the Kenya Integrity Plan. We are committed to ensuring that resources are well-managed and that anti-corruption initiatives deliver tangible results,” she assured.

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to fighting graft, Oduor called on the judiciary, investigative agencies, and civil society to support the plan’s implementation, ensuring that Kenya moves toward a corruption-free future.