Arrests Made Over Stima Plaza Waste-Dumping Incident

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has confirmed that police arrested several individuals and impounded vehicles after Nairobi County officials dumped garbage at Stima Plaza in what appeared to be a retaliatory move.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Murkomen stated that authorities apprehended the suspects for questioning following a complaint from Kenya Power.

He also admitted that details of the arrests were not disclosed to the public or Parliament during Wednesday’s debate. However, he assured that his Ministry, alongside the National Police Service, is compiling an investigative report, which will be submitted to Parliament for further action.

Murkomen condemned the act, calling it primitive and a serious threat to public health.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the Nairobi County Government’s actions. Deputy DPP Jacinta Nyamosi termed the waste-dumping incident a grave offense that demands immediate legal action.

Nyamosi also ordered public health, environmental, and sanitation agencies to investigate the matter and submit their findings within seven days.

The directive follows a messy standoff between Kenya Power and Nairobi County. The dispute erupted on February 14, 2025, after Kenya Power disconnected electricity to several county offices over an unpaid Ksh3 billion bill.

In retaliation, the county government escalated the conflict on Monday by dumping waste outside KPLC offices, blocking sewer lines, and cutting off water supply to the utility’s buildings.

Nyamosi warned that if left unresolved, the dispute could turn into a major health crisis. She urged swift action to uncover the facts and implement a long-term solution.