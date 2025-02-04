CS Kabogo Takes Action After Data Breach Affecting Company Register

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has announced the formation of a multi-agency team to investigate a data breach affecting Kenya’s company register.

The breach was reported after the Kenya Business Registration Service (BRS), the sole custodian of the register, notified the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy about the incident, which involved data exfiltration.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kabogo confirmed the Ministry’s swift action to address the breach.

“The Ministry was notified by BRS of a potential data breach affecting the register of companies in Kenya. Upon receiving this information, the Ministry promptly assembled a multi-agency team to investigate the matter and prevent further data exfiltration,” Kabogo said.

The Ministry has also partnered with international cybersecurity agencies to address the issue and prevent future breaches. Kabogo reassured the public that protecting the security and integrity of government digital assets remains a top priority for the Ministry.

“As a precautionary measure, we have strengthened our security protocols to safeguard our systems and prevent future incidents,” he added.

With cyber threats continuously evolving, the Ministry is urging individuals and businesses to take proactive measures to protect their personal and organizational data. Kabogo recommended several steps to mitigate the risk of data breaches:

Regularly update passwords and enable multi-factor authentication.

Be cautious when sharing sensitive personal information online.

Verify the authenticity of websites and emails to avoid phishing attacks.

Keep devices updated with the latest security updates and antivirus software.

Regularly back up important data to secure locations.

The Ministry has pledged to provide additional guidance and advisories to help the public understand best practices for data protection and privacy.