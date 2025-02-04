Admitted Policeman Stabs Two Patients in Midnight Attack at Bondo Sub-County Hospital

A police officer admitted to Bondo Sub-County Hospital in Siaya County attacked two patients at the facility.

The officer, based at Aram Police Station in Rarieda Sub-County, was admitted to the male ward on Sunday, February 2.

However, around midnight, hospital staff heard screams from patients prompting nurses and the clinical officer on duty to quickly rush to investigate. The medical team discovered that the officer had stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the neck and a 20-year-old patient in the chest.

The officer was reportedly heading toward a third patient when the alarm was raised. Additional hospital staff and security guards promptly intervened, successfully subduing the officer, who still held a knife.

Siaya County Police Commander Serah Koki confirmed that the officer was handed over to fellow police officers who arrived at the scene. The County Police boss said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now handling the case to determine the appropriate course of action.

Meanwhile, the patient with a neck injury underwent an X-ray examination, while the other victim continued to receive treatment at the same hospital.