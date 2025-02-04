Health Ministry Reminds Kenyans of Fines and Jail Terms for Shisha Use

The Ministry of Health has reiterated that the 2017 ban on shisha remains fully in effect. Enforced under the Public Health (Control of Shisha Smoking) Rules, the ban prohibits the manufacture, importation, sale, and use of shisha across Kenya.

Reminding citizens of the legal consequences, the ministry emphasized that violators face a fine of up to Ksh50,000, a maximum six-month prison sentence, or both, as outlined in Section 163 of the Public Health Act.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the ban in collaboration with other government agencies. Officials urged Kenyans to comply and called on law enforcement to strengthen surveillance and take firm action against offenders.

“The government remains dedicated to enforcing this law. We urge law enforcement agencies to intensify monitoring and hold violators accountable,” the ministry stated.

Highlighting the health risks, the ministry stressed that prevention is better than cure, encouraging citizens to prioritize their well-being.

“We appeal to the public to safeguard their health and that of their loved ones. Let’s work together to keep Kenya safe and healthy,” officials stated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that smoking shisha for one hour exposes users to the same amount of smoke as inhaling 100 cigarettes. Concerned about these dangers, the government enacted the ban to protect public health.

Despite legal challenges in 2018, both the High Court and the Court of Appeal upheld the ban. Most recently, on December 23, 2024, the Court of Appeal reaffirmed the prohibition, emphasizing that public health must take precedence over commercial interests.