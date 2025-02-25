CS Wandayi to Kalonzo: Leave Us Alone, Raila Has Chosen to Work with Ruto

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has dismissed Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his allies, making it clear that ODM leader Raila Odinga has chosen to work with President William Ruto.

Speaking in Kodiaga, Gem, on Monday during the launch of a Ksh12 million Rural Electrification Project, Wandayi criticized the trend of politicians rallying behind Odinga before elections, only to abandon him afterward.

“Every election season, people rush to Raila, praising him as a good man, saying he must save Kenya and fight for the people. But when elections arrive, they turn against him,” he said.

Wandayi reaffirmed that ODM leaders have made a conscious decision to work with President Ruto and urged Kalonzo to respect their choice.

“We have made a conscious decision to work with President William Ruto. So Kalonzo Musyoka and your ilk, please leave us alone; we are still hurting as a people,” he stated, adding that they refuse to be deceived.

Slams Politicians for Exploiting Raila’s Struggles

The CS accused some politicians of exploiting Raila Odinga’s political battles for personal gain.

“There are political vultures who have fed on Raila’s political blood. These vultures always want to see Baba languishing in the streets while they benefit politically. Your time is up,” he warned.

Wandayi also criticized leaders who secure political positions while leaving Raila to fight on the streets, vowing that such actions would no longer be tolerated.

“We have refused this. Now we are telling them—enough is enough,” he declared.

Declares Only Two Political Camps Exist

Addressing the evolving political landscape, Wandayi stated that only two political alignments exist moving forward.

“As things stand, there are two political formations: either you are with the broad-based formation where I belong, or you are with the Wamunyoro coalition. There is no third way. Don’t confuse us. Just declare where you stand so that we know how to handle you.”

He emphasized that their ultimate goal is unity of purpose.