Raila Declares Only One Election Was Free and Fair: ‘I Won Many Times’

Raila Odinga has claimed that Kenya has only held one truly free and fair election since the country embraced multiparty democracy in 2002.

Speaking in Machakos County during the funeral of veteran pilot James Nguyo Gitahi on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Raila asserted that he has won multiple elections but was never declared the victor. He accused past elections of being manipulated, insisting that his victories were unfairly taken from him. Despite this, he emphasized that democracy is a gradual process that cannot be rushed.

“The only election that was free and fair since the multi-party era is the one in 2002; you all know about the rest. So don’t tell me that I want to win an election—I have already won many times. I just haven’t been declared. Democracy is not instant coffee that you brew and drink at the same time,” Raila said.

The ODM leader urged Kenyans to focus on present challenges rather than fixating on the 2027 elections. Defending his 10-point agenda, he dismissed claims that his recent political pact with Ruto was a betrayal. He questioned what tangible solutions would arise from simply removing President William Ruto from office, emphasizing that Kenya’s pressing issues must be addressed now, not in the distant future.

“Kenyans need to live between now and 2027. The 10-point agenda is not a betrayal to Kenyans. Mnasema Ruto aende, aende alafu nini ifanyike? Shida za wakenya lazima zitatuliwe sasa sio siku ingine,” Raila noted.

The ODM leader was responding to Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, who urged him to reconsider teaming up with Rigathi Gachagua to stand a chance of winning the 2027 polls.

“Gachagua is ready to support you. If you back Ruto, you will have to stay second fiddle. Support Rigathi and Kalonzo, and you will be President,” Nyutu said.

Macharia Alleges Rigging in 2007, 2017, and 2022 Elections

During the same politically charged funeral, Royal Media Services (RMS) Chairperson Samuel Kamau (SK) Macharia made a startling revelation, claiming that Raila Odinga had fairly won the 2007 presidential election with a margin of 1.8 million votes.

Macharia admitted that despite Raila’s rightful victory, he was pressured to alter the results in favor of Mwai Kibaki, who was ultimately declared the winner. The disputed election led to widespread violence, leaving 1,300 people dead and displacing thousands.

“In 2007, Kibaki was declared the winner, but we had complete data showing that Raila had actually won the election. We had agreed with Gitahi that whoever dies first will reveal this information—that is why I am doing it,” Macharia disclosed.

He went on to recount the intense pressure he faced, revealing how election data was manipulated to overturn Raila’s victory.

“Our data showed Raila had won with 1.8 million votes. One night, I was taken from my house, and all returning officers from the Mt. Kenya region were held, with their return forms seized. I was taken to my office, where I found some people I won’t mention, and we changed all the figures. That’s how Kibaki won the election,” he recalled.

2017 Voter Manipulation

Macharia went on to reveal that Raila Odinga lost in 2017 due to voter register manipulation.

He disclosed that he had received intelligence indicating that the register was tampered with before the election, allowing dead people to be included as voters.

“In the election of 2017, we learned that the register had been changed for voters. When a voter registered, you had your fingerprint, photograph, and full name. They had taken some names from the death register but had no photographs. That is how Raila was beaten,” he stated.

Macharia claimed that a similar fate befell Raila Odinga in the 2022 election, but this time, he blamed Raila’s own refusal to heed warnings.

He recounted how he had tried to alert Raila about an impending election rigging scheme after discovering that the voter register had been tampered with. However, according to Macharia, the ODM leader dismissed his concerns.

“In 2022, we went to Naivasha to plan for Raila’s candidacy. I tried to explain that the register they were going to use was fake, but Raila was so impatient he stopped me from explaining. However, the four commissioners who were later fired came to my house, and I showed them how the registers were fake,” Macharia revealed.

Macharia Blames Raila’s Mistakes in 2022

He expressed frustration over Raila’s reluctance to take action, insisting that the ODM leader’s trust in his ‘handshake’ deal with then-President Uhuru Kenyatta clouded his judgment.

“I tried to convince Raila that the voter register they were going to use was flawed and that we needed access to it, even if just as agents. He didn’t think so. Because of the handshake with Uhuru, he believed it was a free throw,” Macharia said.

He further claimed to have received credible intelligence confirming that the 2022 election was carefully orchestrated to favor President William Ruto.

The Royal Media Services Chairperson further argued that Raila Odinga placed too much faith in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing, believing it would secure his victory.

“They were saying they have the deep state. But Ruto would tell them, ‘Which deep state do you have?’ Because Ruto knew exactly how the extra votes would be placed,” Macharia stated.

According to him, while Raila and his camp assumed Uhuru’s influence would safeguard their win, Ruto had already devised a strategy to outmaneuver them at the ballot.