Kalonzo Sets Conditions for Talks with President Ruto

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has made it clear that he will only meet President William Ruto under specific circumstances, emphasizing that any discussions must serve national interests.

Speaking at a book launch on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Kalonzo firmly denied reports suggesting he had secretly visited State House for talks with Ruto. He dismissed the claims as propaganda aimed at misleading Kenyans.

“Let them stop saying Kalonzo has gone to State House to meet with Ruto. The lies have become too much. I saw them announcing everywhere, ‘Oh, you’re here, but Kalonzo is now at State House.’ I said pray for me,” he remarked.

The former Vice President clarified that he would only engage in talks with Ruto if the agenda focused on appointing an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson capable of overseeing a free and fair general election in 2027.

“I don’t mind if we meet to say, ‘This is who will be the IEBC Chairman.’ We can look at each other there. Someone who won’t be misused – we can meet over that item alone,” he stated.

Beyond that, Kalonzo ruled out any major political discussions before 2027, when he expects a power transition.

“But beyond that, I’ll wait for 2027. Just as Uhuru Kenyatta handed the sword to Ruto, we will meet with Ruto on that day, and he will pass that sword to us—handing over the instruments of power. That is the decent way to do it,” he said.

He also also expressed confidence in unseating Ruto, insisting that the President would not win if elections were held today.

“To be honest, even as we speak today, if votes were cast tomorrow, would there really be someone called Ruto as President? Even he knows that well. So they shouldn’t be worried,” Musyoka asserted.