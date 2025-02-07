US Assures Ongoing Support for Kenyan-Led Haiti Peacekeeping Mission

The United States has reiterated its commitment to the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti, dismissing concerns that a funding freeze could disrupt the peacekeeping initiative.

In a statement released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the US Embassy in Nairobi emphasized that the Trump administration remains firmly behind the mission. The embassy also amplified a message from the US Embassy in Haiti, reaffirming America’s financial and logistical backing for Haiti’s security efforts.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced this commitment during a recent phone call with President William Ruto.

“The United States continues to support the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti. As Secretary Rubio stated in his call with President Ruto on January 27, we appreciate Kenya’s leadership in this mission,” the US Embassy in Nairobi noted.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Haiti assured that Washington’s funding freeze would not affect support for the MSS mission. “The United States has not paused all assistance for the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti. On the contrary, Secretary Rubio approved waivers allowing millions of dollars in critical aid for the MSS mission and the Haitian National Police (HNP),” the embassy stated.

According to the US Embassy in Haiti, the US State Department authorized waivers for $40.7 million in foreign assistance, ensuring continued operational and logistical aid for the mission. “This includes logistical contracts to support forward operating bases, a vehicle maintenance contract for the MSS mission fleet, a medical services contract for the HNP, and transportation services for Department of State-provided equipment deliveries. It also covers contracts that support subject matter experts working with the HNP,” the embassy detailed.

The US government also highlighted its ongoing material support, pointing to a recent delivery of heavy armored equipment to Haiti. “As recently as yesterday, the United States delivered much-needed heavy armored equipment to the MSS mission and the Haitian National Police in Port-au-Prince,” the embassy announced on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Addressing funding concerns, the embassy clarified that while the UN Secretary-General had announced a pause on implementing the remaining $13.3 million from the US contribution to the UN Trust Fund, this would not significantly impact the mission. “The $15 million provided in total to the Trust Fund represents less than 3% of the total funds the United States is directly allocating to the MSS mission,” the statement added.