Ken Mijungu Joins TV47, as Cape Media Launches New Studio

Kenyan journalist is taking a fresh leap in his broadcasting journey by joining TV47 just days after concluding his tenure at KTN News.

Mijungu, whose career spans over a decade in notable media houses like CCTV Africa, MediaMax Network LTD, NTV, and most recently KTN News, was unveiled on Friday, February 7, as part of Cape Media’s growing lineup of star journalists.

“It’s official! Cape Media is happy to announce that Ken Mijungu will be joining the TV47 team, on the same day the station announced that TV47 will be moving from Channel 268 to Channel 274, on DSTV from February 12, 2025,” read the statement in part.

This announcement arrives on the heels of Mijungu’s departure from KTN News, where he served as a news anchor and current affairs host from 2020 to 2025. Reflecting on his departure, he wrote on his X page: “A good dancer knows when to exit the stage! Four years of absolute adrenaline and nothing but the best—as unpredictable as it was. It’s time to find something else to do while I still can.”

He went on to express gratitude to colleagues who supported him along the way: “Forever grateful to God, my colleagues Standard Group, and KTN News. Adios.”

IT’S OFFICIAL!!! Cape Media is happy to announce that @kenmijungu will be joining the TV47 team, on the same day the station announced that TV 47 will be moving from Channel 268 to Channel 274, on @DStv_Kenya from 12th February 2025. These come as part of the plans to make TV 47… pic.twitter.com/I9iUy3l3I3 — tv47ke (@Tv47Newske) February 7, 2025

Beyond his media prowess, Ken Mijungu is a trained lawyer with a degree from Moi University.

Parallel to his journalism career, he runs a car hire business—a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit. Having reported in around 56 countries, he has built a reputation for covering major international news events and is also known for his sharp fashion sense, reportedly owning more than 60 suits and 150 neckties.

As TV47 welcomes Ken Mijungu, its parent company, Cape Media Ltd, has also celebrated another milestone: unveiling Africa’s first fully integrated All-IP Broadcasting Studios for Radio47. This groundbreaking innovation redefines broadcasting by eliminating traditional limitations and enabling a “100% IP infrastructure.”

“This project is more than a studio upgrade; it represents a transformation in African broadcasting,” said Fred Martin Kiwalabye, Head Engineer at Cape Media Ltd. “By adopting a fully IP-based workflow, we are building a scalable, adaptable, and future-proof media platform that sets new industry standards.”

Mwenda Njoka, CEO of Cape Media Ltd, echoed these sentiments during the launch event: “The introduction of this ultra-modern studio is a significant milestone for Cape Media. It enhances our ability to deliver high-quality content while providing advertisers with a superior engagement platform. This investment affirms our vision for the future of digital broadcasting.”

Radio47, which ranks third among Kenya’s top five national Swahili stations according to the Q4 2024 IPSOS Report, is set to benefit from this state-of-the-art technology. “Our new state-of-the-art studio underscores our commitment to delivering premium radio content. With cutting-edge technology at our disposal, we can provide an unparalleled listening experience that keeps our audience engaged and entertained,” noted Geoffrey Mung’ou, Head of Radio at Cape Media Ltd.

The Cape Media Board of Directors likewise underscored the importance of innovation in keeping pace with audience demand: “The launch of this world-class studio aligns with our vision to be a leader in the broadcasting industry. This investment enables us to meet the highest standards of content production and expand our reach to a broader audience.”

As Radio47 nears its second anniversary in March 2025, this major upgrade stands to strengthen both its content delivery and partnerships with advertisers. The all-IP technology allows for superior audio clarity and interactive programming, offering advertisers targeted solutions to connect more effectively with their audience.

Ken Mijungu’s arrival at TV47 symbolizes a fresh infusion of talent and expertise.