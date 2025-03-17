No Politics in Church: Anglican Archbishop Bans Politicians from Pulpits

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit of the Anglican Church of Kenya has barred politicians from addressing congregants during church services, reinforcing the church’s commitment to keeping worship spaces free from political influence.

Speaking on Sunday at St. Stephen’s Cathedral, Ole Sapit emphasized that while politicians are welcome to attend services, they will not be allowed to speak inside the church. Instead, if they wish to address congregants, they must do so outside after the service.

“When the time comes for acknowledging all those who have come, we will do that, but I want to give direction that from today henceforth in any Anglican congregation, there will be no opportunity for any political leader to have a speech in the Church,” he announced.

He further clarified that their presence will be recognized during services, but they will only be asked to stand and wave to the congregation without making remarks.

“If they so wish to address the congregation, it will be done outside the sanctuary. Not only today but in all our dioceses and churches.”

The Archbishop also declared an end to public announcements of offertory contributions in Anglican churches, stressing that giving should be a personal act of faith.

“We have already declared and we want to declare today that giving in the Anglican Church will not be announced. Just give as God directs you to give. What we give to God, we don’t have to tell human beings what we have given Him,” he stated.

Several prominent leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, attended the service.