Ruto Pushes for AU Recognition of Haiti as Africa’s Sixth Region

President William Ruto has called on the African Union (AU) to officially recognize Haiti as part of Africa’s Sixth Region, urging structural reforms to facilitate the country’s inclusion and long-term support.

Speaking on Sunday, Ruto proposed the adoption of a Draft Declaration on AU Solidarity with Haiti, emphasizing the need for sustained assistance in stabilizing the Caribbean nation.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed confirmed the proposal, stating that Ruto asked the AU Assembly to back the declaration, which seeks to integrate Haiti into the AU framework and support peacekeeping efforts.

“President Ruto proposes the adoption of a Draft Declaration on AU Solidarity with Haiti to affirm its status as part of Africa’s Sixth Region and advocate for the transition of the MSS into a UN Peacekeeping Operation,” the statement read.

Ruto linked Haiti’s recognition to broader efforts to transform the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission—under which Kenya deployed security forces to Haiti in 2024—into a United Nations peacekeeping initiative.

Beyond Haiti, Ruto presented a report on AU institutional reforms, pushing for the activation of the long-stalled African Court of Justice. He urged the AU Commission and the Permanent Representatives Committee to finalize its operational framework, including budgetary provisions, and proposed judicial elections be held in July 2025.

Additionally, Ruto called for reforms in the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), advocating for its transition from a symbolic institution into a legislative body with real authority.

With only 15 AU member states ratifying the Malabo Protocol, which grants PAP legislative powers, Ruto urged leaders to accelerate the ratification process, stressing the need for a more empowered AU governance system.