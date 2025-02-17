Gachagua Laments Unforgivable Actions in Ruto’s Administration

Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto’s administration, condemning certain actions as unforgivable.

Speaking during a church function in Nyandarua, Gachagua delivered an emotional speech, listing grievances that he believes have deeply wounded the nation and calling for spiritual intervention to be able to forgive.

Among his strongest criticisms was the abduction and killing of innocent youths, an issue he said remains impossible to overlook.

“The kidnapping and killing of our children—that’s something we’re finding hard to forgive. These children are innocent; they are our children,” he said.

Acknowledging calls for forgiveness, Gachagua admitted that some wounds are difficult to heal. “You tell us to forgive, and we’ve agreed. But forgiving those who kidnap and kill our innocent children—perhaps if you pray for us today, pray to see if you can cleanse our hearts,” he added.

Beyond security concerns, Gachagua blamed the Kenya Kwanza administration for worsening economic hardships among their supporters, calling it an unforgettable betrayal. He accused leaders of failing to honor their promises and instead making life more difficult for the people who trusted them.

“Those who betrayed our community, those who promised to put money in our pockets but then took away the little we had – we can forgive, but can we forget? We cannot,” he declared.

Gachagua also expressed bitterness toward Ruto who, after securing electoral support, turned his back on him.

“We helped someone secure votes, but once they got there, they told us, ‘Take back your votes.’ We have agreed to forgive completely, but forgetting remains difficult,” he said.

In an emotional plea to religious leaders, he requested prayers to help him overcome what he perceives as political betrayal.

“We’ll try to forgive, but there’s one thing we are struggling with—maybe, Bishop, you can pray for us. There’s one thing we just can’t forgive,” he emphasized.

Looking ahead, Gachagua vowed that future political alliances in the Mount Kenya region would be approached with greater caution.

“We will be very careful before accepting someone we don’t know well. We will take our time, examine thoroughly, and pray for God’s guidance so we truly understand who we are dealing with. What we have experienced has caused great loss to everyone,” he concluded.