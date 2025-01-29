Waititu Confirms 2027 Political Comeback, Warns Ruto of Early Exit

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has declared his intention to run for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

Waititu made the announcement on Monday, January 27, 2024, during the launch of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) headquarters in Karen, Nairobi.

Speaking at the event, Waititu expressed confidence in his political comeback, stating that he narrowly lost the governor’s seat in previous elections but is now determined to win. He emphasized that the public trusts his leadership and is ready to support his bid.

“Mimi nitakuwa kwa kusimama. Kwa sababu wananchi ndio wanachagua. Mimi niko hapa Nairobi kusimama kama governor. Niliponea chupuchupu last time. Saa hii vile naona wananchi, mambo iko sawa,” Waititu said. Loosely translated: (I will be running because it is the people who decide. I am here in Nairobi to stand as governor. I narrowly missed it last time, but this time, from what I see, the people are with me, and everything looks good)

Reflecting on His Political Journey

Waititu also took the opportunity to reflect on his extensive political career, which spans several decades. He recounted his rise from serving as a Nairobi councillor and deputy mayor to becoming a member of parliament and eventually the governor of Kiambu. However, his tenure as governor was cut short after just two years when he was impeached.

Addressing the impeachment, Waititu described it as a challenging experience but argued that it often results from political disagreements rather than actual wrongdoing. He claimed that when the government wants to remove someone from office, it fabricates allegations to justify the process.

“I started as a councillor, then became deputy mayor of Nairobi, and eventually rose to the position of governor, only to be impeached after two years. This issue of impeachment is not something to take lightly. When you see someone impeached, it’s not necessarily because they committed any wrongdoing but because they no longer align with the government. They must be framed with allegations to justify their removal from office,” he explained.

Impeachment Veterans and Political Resilience

Waititu drew a parallel between himself and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, labeling both as “impeachment veterans.” He stressed that being impeached does not disqualify someone from running for office again, asserting his determination to remain active in politics.

“That’s why we are the veterans of impeachment. But being impeached doesn’t mean you can’t run for office again,” he remarked.

Warning to President Ruto

In a bold move, Waititu warned President William Ruto to tread carefully as he might not complete his current term. He speculated that plans are already underway to make Ruto a one-term president.

Waititu praised DAP-K leaders for uniting opposition politicians at the high-profile meeting, claiming that Kenyans are pleased with the initiative. He also referenced Ruto’s past remarks dismissing the opposition, suggesting that the unity displayed at the event would unsettle the president.

“Yule alikuwa juzi anasema wengine wanahara, najua leo anaona simu yake akiwa kwa choo. Ni yeye anahara saa hii. Akiona hii team iko hapa anajua ako nyumbani. This is the cabinet in waiting. Mungu atujalie, hata kabla ya 2027, mimi naona atakuwa nyumbani ndio nyinyi mchukue usukani,” he said. (The one who recently claimed others were panicking—I know today he’s seeing his phone while hiding in the bathroom. He’s the one panicking now. When he sees this team here, he knows his time is up. This is the cabinet in waiting. God willing, even before 2027, I foresee him being at home while you take over the reins.)

A Cabinet in Waiting

Waititu’s remarks highlighted the growing momentum among opposition leaders to challenge the current administration. He described the gathering as a sign of a “cabinet in waiting,” signaling a strong push to unseat President Ruto and his government.

For now, all eyes remain on how these political developments will unfold, with Waititu positioning himself as a key player in the race for Nairobi’s top seat.