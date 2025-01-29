Kenya Among Countries with Highest Deportation Targets in ICE Operation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is targeting 1,445,549 noncitizens from 187 countries, with over 1,000 Kenyans among those on the deportation list.

As of November 24, 2024, data from ICE reveals that 1,282 Kenyans are part of the 1.4 million immigrants marked for removal from the United States. These individuals, classified as non-detained, have received court orders to leave the country.

A “non-detained docket” refers to individuals who are not in ICE detention but are still considered removable non-citizens. This list consists of people who remain targets for potential deportation actions, despite not being in custody.

In addition to Kenyans, other African countries on the deportation list include Tanzania (301), Uganda (393), Somalia (4,090), South Sudan (136), Ethiopia (1,713), and Rwanda (338). Other countries with a significant number of deportees include Burundi (462), Congo (795), Djibouti (29), Nigeria (3,690), Niger (642), Zimbabwe (545), and Zambia (174).

ICE’s operation, described as part of its routine enforcement actions, aims to remove individuals residing in the U.S. without legal authorization. According to ICE, these individuals have violated immigration laws or committed other offenses warranting deportation.

“Each year, ICE conducts targeted enforcement against noncitizens who fail to comply with legal requirements or court orders,” ICE stated.

Noncitizens may seek relief from deportation, such as asylum, withholding of removal, or protection under the Convention Against Torture. If granted such relief, ICE cannot carry out their removal.

ICE also highlighted that delays in deportation may occur due to a lack of cooperation from foreign governments.

“The U.S. Government believes every country is obligated to accept the return of its citizens who are ineligible to remain in the United States. Lack of cooperation from foreign governments can delay, and in many cases, inhibit the removal process,” ICE stated.

Since President Donald Trump took office, he has granted immigration authorities the power to expedite deportations, pledging the “largest deportation operation” in U.S. history.