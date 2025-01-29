NYS Nationwide Recruitment: Check Requirements and Venues Here

The National Youth Service (NYS) has announced a nationwide recruitment drive for volunteer servicemen and women, set to take place from February 10 to February 15, 2025. The recruitment will occur at various venues across the country, offering young Kenyans an opportunity to serve the nation.

Requirements for Applicants

Prospective candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be Kenyan citizens and residents of the respective sub-county where recruitment is conducted. Be aged between 18 and 24 years. Hold a mean grade of D plain or above in the KCSE examination. Present original national identity cards, academic certificates, and one set of photocopies at the recruitment center. Provide a Certificate of Good Conduct. Be willing to undergo medical check-ups during and after the recruitment process. Be ready to participate in rigorous physical training. Be prepared to offer voluntary service anywhere in Kenya.

Special Considerations

Orphans who meet the qualifications will receive special preference upon presenting sufficient documentary proof, such as parents’ death certificates or burial permits. Persons with disabilities are also encouraged to apply, provided they can withstand the physical training. Additionally, applicants with demonstrated sports skills and talents will be considered during the recruitment process.

Next Steps for Successful Candidates

Successful applicants will report to the NYS Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil or the NYS Technical Training Institute (NYSTTI) in Naivasha on dates specified in their calling letters.

This recruitment drive aims to empower young Kenyans with skills and opportunities while fostering national service and development.

The recruitment will be held across all sub counties on different dates as follows: