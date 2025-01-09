Inua Jamii Beneficiaries Start Receiving Ksh 3.5 Billion with New Mobile Payment System

The Labour Ministry has released Ksh 3.5 billion to 1,758,735 beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii programme.

In a statement on January 8, Social Protection Principal Secretary Joseph Motari confirmed that beneficiaries began receiving their stipends on January 7.

To enhance efficiency, the government has introduced a new payment system via the e-Citizen platform. In a pilot phase, two counties, Murang’a and Marsabit, will be the first to receive payments directly through mobile money accounts.

The system will expand to the remaining 45 counties starting with the January 2025 payment cycle.

“The pilot phase is currently being implemented in Murang’a and Marsabit counties. Starting with the January 2025 payment cycle, all beneficiaries will receive their payments through the new payment solution,” the statement read.

Beneficiaries in the other counties will continue receiving payments through the usual six contracted commercial banks.

The new mobile money payment system aims to improve convenience for the elderly and vulnerable, offering wider reach.

Inua Jamii, a Government Cash Transfer Programme, provides Ksh 2,000 monthly to support vulnerable members of society against poverty, hunger, and extreme conditions.