Nairobi Targets Betting Near Homes, Schools and Churches in Sweeping Gambling Crackdown

Nairobi County is moving to tighten control over betting and gaming activities with a proposed law that introduces hefty fines, stricter regulations, and high licensing fees for operators. If passed, the Nairobi City County Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act, 2023—sponsored by Ngara MCA Chege Mwaura—will significantly reshape the gambling landscape across the capital.

Under the proposed bill, businesses and property owners who allow public gaming near schools, religious institutions, or residential estates risk fines of up to Ksh1 million or five years in prison. The legislation directly targets unregulated gambling, especially in informal settlements, with the aim of protecting vulnerable communities from unchecked access to betting.

Mwaura criticized the national government’s approach to gambling, saying it focuses more on taxation than on the social impact. “What we are pushing is the restriction of access to betting in Nairobi,” he stated.

The bill proposes the establishment of the Nairobi City County Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Control Board, which will oversee all licensing, regulation, and enforcement of betting, gaming, and lottery activities. The board will also have the authority to approve public lotteries and prize competitions within the county.

For those operating without a valid license, the consequences are severe. Anyone found running a gaming premise without authorization could face a fine of up to Ksh1 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both. Players caught gambling in unlicensed venues may be fined up to Ksh100,000 or face up to six months in jail.

The bill doesn’t just target illegal operations—it also places heavy financial obligations on legal operators. Betting premises owners must pay Ksh10,000 to apply for or renew a license, along with a Ksh600,000 grant fee and an annual fee of Ksh300,000. Transferring a license will cost Ksh100,000 and requires board and director approval.

Casino operators face even steeper costs and added responsibilities. The proposed fees include a Ksh10,000 application or renewal charge, a Ksh1.5 million grant fee, a Ksh500,000 annual fee, and a Ksh200,000 transfer fee. Beyond finances, casinos must demonstrate that they contribute positively to their neighborhoods by promoting tourism, sustaining employment, and offering opportunities for women, youth, and People With Disabilities.

The bill also bans gaming machines from operating near learning institutions, places of worship, and residential areas. Furthermore, Nairobi County plans to introduce a new tax on entertainment and connected services offered in betting and casino venues.

If enacted, the Nairobi City County Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act will not only impose tough penalties but also shift the way gambling is accessed and regulated in the city. County officials hope the law will reduce harmful gaming practices while boosting local revenue and promoting social responsibility.