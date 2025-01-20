Senator Khalwale Slams Atwoli’s Remarks on Abductions

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has criticized Francis Atwoli, the Secretary-General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), for questioning the reported abductions in Kenya.

Speaking on Sunday, Khalwale condemned Atwoli’s remarks made during the burial of the National Assembly Speaker’s mother in Bungoma earlier this month, where he suggested that people were abducting themselves.

“There is no human being who can abduct himself and kill himself,” Khalwale stated.

The Senator urged Atwoli to stop whitewashing the abduction narrative and condemned the practice, calling it a threat to Kenya’s democracy.

“Atwoli, I beg you, you are my senior in age, but in politics, I am your senior. At our age and experience, we should not sugarcoat something when it’s wrong,” Khalwale asserted.

“The era of extrajudicial killings and abductions must come to an end immediately.”

Khalwale also urged the Western region to unite and support President William Ruto until the end of his tenure in 2027. He emphasized, “Let us work with the President until 2027, then we are going to make a decision. If it’s good, he will continue, if it’s not, we are going to get a better person. That is how politics works.”