Kenya Orders Social Media Companies to Set Up Local Offices

The Ministry of Interior has intensified efforts to combat the growing misuse of social media in Kenya.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 16, Interior PS Raymond Omollo announced that he had convened a meeting with representatives from social media platforms and telecommunications companies. The discussions focused on tackling the escalating issues of misinformation, hate speech, and online harassment.

PS Omollo expressed the government’s concern over the increasing misuse of social platforms, describing recent cases of incitement to violence and other criminal activities as alarming. He directed all social media companies operating in Kenya to establish physical offices within the country to ensure greater accountability.

“To ensure responsibility and accountability in the face of rising disinformation, social media manipulation, and online abuse, all social media organizations must have a physical presence within our jurisdiction,” the Ministry’s statement read.

The government also called for stricter compliance with laws regulating digital platforms.

PS Omollo urged telecommunications providers and platform owners to take decisive actions against criminal activities online, emphasizing the need for immediate reforms.