‘Mt Kenya Will Forever Be Slippery, Shift Focus to Stable Western Kenya,’ MP Tells Ruto

Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama has called on President William Ruto to shift his attention to the Western Kenya region in light of the rising dissent within the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking on Sunday, January 19, 2025, during an Interdenominational Prayer event at Cheptais Boys’ High School in Bungoma County, Wanyama said that the President should stop attempting to climb the already slippery Mt. Kenya and instead explore Mt. Elgon in the Western region, which he described as more stable.

Wanyama argued that the recent merger between Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is a strategic move to send a clear message to the Mt. Kenya region, which he accused of maintaining a sense of entitlement.

According to Wanyama, securing support from the Western region will strengthen President Ruto’s chances of re-election without depending on Mt. Kenya.

The MP did not shy away from criticizing former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of attempting to discredit Ruto’s administration. Wanyama referenced Kenyatta’s recent remarks urging Generation Z to continue fighting for their rights as part of this undermining effort.

“Kenya hii iko na makabila zaidi ya arubaini na mbili, lakini hatutakubali, and we are not going to accept for one tribe to think that they have a birth right to be at State House. Wanapoingia State House tunawapatia amani wanamaliza muhula wao, lakini kabila ingine ikiingia pale kazi yao ni kuchokora hata kama mambo yanaenda sawa. Rais mstaafu aliafanya kazi yake akamaliza, it cannot be business as usual. Ukishastaafu kaa nyumbani uone vitu zikiundwa,” Wanyama said.

Loosely translated: (Kenya has more than 42 tribes, but we will not accept, and we are not going to tolerate, one tribe thinking they have a birthright to State House. When they enter State House, we give them peace until they finish their term, but when another tribe takes over, their job is to stir trouble even when things are going well. The former President completed his term, and it cannot be business as usual. Once you retire, stay at home and watch things being built)

The lawmaker added, “Hiyo mlima imeteleza na itateleza milele, na sisi tuko hapa na mlima ambayo ni imara. Na niombe wakubwa wangu ambao wako mebele yetu, ile Musalia Mudavadi amefanya ndo itakuwa kiboko ya hawa watu. Sisi wote tukiungana mahala moja nawaambia we will isolate them and it will be us against them, na mimi sina uoga kusema hiyo kwa sababu enough is enough.”

(That mountain is slippery and will remain so forever, but we are here with a stable mountain. I urge our leaders, what Musalia Mudavadi has done will be the solution to these people. If we all unite, I assure you, we will isolate them, and it will be us against them. I have no fear in saying this because enough is enough) Wanyama declared.

The UDA party’s official merger with Mudavadi’s ANC on Friday, January 17, 2025, marks a significant shift in Kenya’s political landscape. During the official ceremony held at State House, UDA National Chairperson Cecily Mbarire announced that the newly merged party would undergo changes, including updates to its logo and symbols, to reflect its new identity.

This merger represents a consolidation of political forces in Western Kenya, aiming to solidify support and counterbalance the challenges posed by the Mt. Kenya region.