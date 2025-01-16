Parents Urged to Verify Dependents’ Data as SHA Links with Education System

Parents across Kenya are being urged to verify and update their children’s details on the Social Health Authority (SHA) platform. Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth emphasizes that this is not just a routine task but a critical step to ensure seamless access to healthcare services and avoid registration issues.

Launched three months ago, the SHA system is a groundbreaking initiative. It integrates data from key government platforms, including the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), the civil registry, and the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS).

This integration helps in syncing information efficiently, reducing errors, and avoiding red tape when accessing services.

Dr. Amoth stated, “Parents should log in to verify and update their children’s information promptly to avoid further issues.” While it might seem like a hassle now, this process can save you significant time and stress later, particularly when you need quick and uninterrupted healthcare access.

Since its inception, the uptake of SHA has been remarkable:

Over 17.8 million Kenyans are registered on SHA.

are registered on SHA. 13.2 million are new members, while 4.6 million transitioned from NHIF.

The reforms under SHA are aimed at reducing healthcare costs, especially for families previously burdened by out-of-pocket expenses. Dr. Amoth remarked, “Over 17.8 million Kenyans are now part of SHA, which represents a significant step towards reducing financial hardship related to healthcare.”

The Ministry of Health reported good progress in getting healthcare facilities onboard:

7,900 facilities have signed manual contracts.

have signed manual contracts. 2,602 facilities have adopted digital contracts.

have adopted digital contracts. 1,753 facilities are finalizing their agreements.

However, challenges remain, such as delays in reimbursements to these facilities. The Ministry has assured stakeholders that it will expedite payments, as this builds public trust and ensures smoother system operations.

To make sure your children’s records are accurate and up-to-date, follow these steps:

Log in to the SHA platform. Verify the accuracy of your children’s information, such as birth certificate details. Update any outdated or missing details immediately.

Taking this small action now can save you from significant issues later, especially as deadlines approach and service demand spikes.

Here is a quick snapshot of SHA’s progress so far:

Metric Value Total SHA Registrations 17.8 million New Members 13.2 million NHIF to SHA Transitions 4.6 million Facilities with Manual Contracts 7,900 Facilities with E-contracts Completed 2,602 Facilities Finalizing Contracts 1,753

These statistics show SHA’s rapid growth, but its continued success relies on the participation and cooperation of parents, healthcare providers, and institutions to address existing challenges.