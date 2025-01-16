Kenyan MP Proposes Private Exam Centers to Tackle KCSE Absenteeism and Boost Grades

Jomvu Member of Parliament, Badi Twalib, has sparked a conversation around the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams with a bold new proposal: setting up private examination centers.

His goal? To tackle the stubborn issue of absenteeism during exams and, in turn, protect schools’ mean grades from taking unnecessary hits.

The idea came to light during an event celebrating local secondary school students who’ve been beneficiaries of the National Government-Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Twalib didn’t mince words as he pointed to a growing problem in schools—students who register for KCSE but fail to maintain consistent attendance. This behavior, he argued, doesn’t just create disruptions but also has a direct impact on a school’s overall performance metrics.

To illustrate the depth of the issue, Twalib shared an example from Kajembe High School. While the top-performing student there managed to score a respectable B- (minus), the overall mean grade dropped significantly because 43 students walked away with D- (minuses) and 50 others earned Es.

“The hard work of diligent students shouldn’t be overshadowed by those who choose not to take their academic responsibilities seriously,” Twalib stressed. He also announced plans to hold consultations with parents to uncover and address the deeper causes of this absenteeism.

The proposed private exam centers are intended to offer focused support for students who are motivated and invested in their learning. The MP’s hope is to create a space where engaged learners can thrive without being bogged down by peers who lack commitment.

Beyond tackling absenteeism, the event was also a celebration of educational milestones achieved through the NG-CDF scholarship program. This initiative, launched in 2021, has provided a lifeline to students from low-income households, helping transform educational outcomes.

Twalib proudly shared the success story of the program’s first batch of scholars, who sat their KCSE exams in 2024. With a stunning 95% transition rate to universities, the program is undeniably making its mark.

“We’ve been able to sponsor these students through secondary school and are now supporting them as they move on to university,” Twalib said. “As long as we’re in leadership, we’ll stand by them to ensure they reach their career goals.”

He emphasized that the scholarship program isn’t just about funding school fees but about nurturing future professionals who can drive change in society.

Looking ahead, Twalib revealed that another 40 students have been enrolled in the next phase of the NG-CDF scholarship program. He assured parents that his team would keep a close eye on the progress of these learners, offering sustained support to ensure their success.

The MP also commended the collaboration between parents and teachers, crediting their joint efforts for the constituency’s growing success stories. “We’re moving forward,” he said confidently. “There’s no room for stagnation or going backward.”