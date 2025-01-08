Importers Must Obtain Digital Cargo Insurance by February 2025

Starting February 14, 2025, all importers must secure a digital marine cargo insurance cover from locally licensed insurance companies, as mandated by a new directive from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). This move aims to ensure importers protect their cargo against transportation risks.

The process begins with importers obtaining an active Import Declaration Form (IDF) containing comprehensive details of the imported goods. This form is essential for updating the digital marine certificate. Importers will then complete the required fields on the certificate, pay the necessary premiums, and submit the certificate through the IRA’s electronic platform.

Once submitted, the digital marine certificate will be electronically forwarded to the KRA’s integrated Customs Management Systems (ICMS) for customs clearance. Importers will be notified to download the approved document, streamlining the cargo clearance process.

“The confirmation and approval of the Digital Marine Cargo Insurance Certificate will facilitate smoother cargo clearance in the ICMS,” the joint statement from IRA and KRA emphasized.

This new requirement ensures enhanced security for imported goods and compliance with regulatory standards.