Governor Natembeya Accuses Kenya Kwanza Leaders of Plotting His Impeachment

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has accused some Kenya Kwanza leaders of plotting to impeach him.

Speaking at the burial of former Cabinet Minister Nathan Munoko in Endebess, Natembeya claimed that unnamed politicians are funding the impeachment scheme. He believes this move is a deliberate attempt to block his political rise.

Despite the alleged plot, Natembeya expressed confidence, stating that he is not afraid of any impeachment efforts.

“I hear some people are planning to impeach me. It is fine. Let them go ahead,” he said.

The governor emphasized that the law should be respected and not manipulated to suit personal interests. He accused certain leaders of promoting intolerance and creating barriers in political competition to maintain the status quo.

“This culture of intolerance among the political class has to stop. Some people have put barriers in the political space to selfishly continue benefiting, even after failing to fulfill their responsibilities,” Natembeya said.

Additionally, Natembeya criticized the unfair distribution of national resources, stressing that some regions have been discriminated against.

“I am standing with the people, and we want equity in the distribution of national resources,” he added.

Meanwhile, Natembeya has filed legal action against Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah over his public remarks accusing him of involvement in the abductions and murders of Kenyans while serving as a Regional Commissioner during the Jubilee administration.

Through his legal representatives, the law firm Oringe Waswa & Opany, Natembeya has demanded a public apology from Ichung’wah within three days.

The county boss warned that if Ichung’wah fails to comply, he will pursue further legal action for defamation.

Natembeya has asserted that Ichung’wah’s remarks were false, malicious, and reckless, causing significant damage to his reputation.

Through his legal team, Natembeya argued that Ichung’wah’s statement—“You were the Regional Commissioner in charge of abductions and murdering Kenyans, shame on you”—implied that Natembeya was directly involved in the killing and disappearance of innocent Kenyans.

Natembeya stated that the MP’s comments severely harmed his professional and personal reputation, subjecting him to public ridicule and disdain.

“The allegations against our client have had and continue to exert devastating effect on our client’s reputation, credibility, integrity, moral, societal and professional standing. Our client has in consequence been seriously injured in his character, esteem, credibility as well as his societal and professional standing both locally and internationally,” read the letter.

The governor has demanded that Ichung’wah retract his statements and issue a formal apology by publishing it in three major newspapers—Nation, Standard, and Star—within the specified three-day timeframe.