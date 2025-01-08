Health Ministry Issues Advisory on Potential Flu-Like Illness Outbreak

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that it is closely monitoring reports of a potential outbreak of a flu-like illness caused by the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 7, the Ministry acknowledged that some patients in hospitals have shown symptoms of the virus. However, it reassured the public that the number of cases recorded so far remains minimal.

The Ministry emphasized that HMPV is not a new virus. “We wish to assure the general public that HMPV is not a new virus and has been documented as a circulating pathogen contributing to respiratory illnesses in Kenya,” the statement said.

The Ministry also highlighted that the national public health surveillance system is on high alert, but confirmed that there is no increase in the expected number of patients presenting with respiratory symptoms in health facilities across the country.

To prevent the potential spread of the illness, the Ministry has advised Kenyans to maintain high levels of hygiene. Individuals showing flu-like symptoms are encouraged to seek medical attention promptly at nearby health facilities.

“We request members of the public to remain vigilant and continue observing public health practices such as hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, as promoted through the Epuka Uchafu Afya Nyumbani initiative,” the Ministry added. For any inquiries, the public is encouraged to call 719.

“Any unusual cases of severe respiratory illness are advised to seek medical assistance from the nearest health facility as soon as possible. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.”