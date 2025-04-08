Finance Bill 2025: Mbadi Responds to Public Outcry Over Alleged Tax Increases

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has moved to dispel growing public concern over reports suggesting that the Finance Bill 2025 will impose new or increased taxes on Kenyans.

Speaking during a meeting with senior government officials on Monday, April 7, Mbadi made it clear that the Finance Bill 2025 has not yet been published or presented to the National Assembly. He emphasized that the Treasury is still in the process of gathering input from government agencies and other stakeholders.

“We have not come up with a Finance Bill. There is nothing like taxing Kenyans more. Please don’t generate emotions for nothing,” Mbadi stated, urging Kenyans to disregard media reports speculating about tax hikes, including a potential increase in Value Added Tax (VAT).

He stressed that discussions around the bill remain ongoing, and no final decisions have been made.

To ensure transparency, Mbadi announced that the Treasury would publish a detailed explainer for every tax proposal once the bill is finalized.

“We will publish the Finance Bill, and we will put an explainer again the way we did in December with the tax laws. If there is any proposal by the National Treasury, we will put an explainer in the newspapers so that Kenyans can accept,” he explained.

The Finance Bill 2025 is expected to be tabled in Parliament in the coming months, ahead of the 2025/2026 Financial Year. The bill will outline proposed tax measures that the government intends to implement to support the national budget.

Mbadi reassured the public that the Treasury remains committed to an inclusive and transparent process in shaping the final draft of the bill.