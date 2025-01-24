NCIC Urges Prosecution of 10 Politicians Over Hate Speech Cases

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has called for the prosecution of at least 10 politicians accused of promoting hate speech, particularly on social media.

NCIC Vice Chairperson Wambui Nyutu revealed that the Commission had concluded investigations into lawmakers such as Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Farah Maalim (Dadaab), and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West). The Commission has since forwarded their files to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further action.

“We have over 10 politicians, including Farah Maalim, Dan Wanyama, and Oscar Sudi, who have been using inflammatory language that could incite Kenyans. Investigations are complete, and the files have been submitted to the DCI. If arrests, charges, and prosecutions follow, this will mark significant progress,” Nyutu said during a press briefing.

NCIC Concern Over Rise in Hate Speech

Separately, NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia, alongside other commissioners, held a press conference on Thursday, January 23, to raise concerns about the escalating divisive rhetoric among political leaders.

The Commission warned that such behavior threatens the nation’s unity, with over two years remaining before the General Election. Political leaders, they noted, continue to engage in harmful verbal attacks against one another.

“We are deeply alarmed by the rise in divisive rhetoric bordering on hate speech and ethnic contempt. This concerning trend has proliferated across social media platforms and public rallies in recent weeks,” NCIC stated.

Kobia stressed the urgency of restoring order and decorum among leaders. “These utterances have no place in Kenya. We demand an immediate return to civility in political discourse,” he said.

The Commission further cautioned against the misuse of social media, emphasizing that Article 33 of the 2010 Constitution, while guaranteeing freedom of expression, does not protect incitement to violence, hate speech, or ethnic incitement.

Citing Sections 13 (1) (a) and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act 2008, NCIC reiterated that the law firmly protects the rights of all Kenyans, regardless of their religious, ethnic, or political backgrounds.