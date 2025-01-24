Kisii Court Finally Sentences Four for Witchcraft Lynching in 2021

The Kisii High Court has sentenced four suspects for their role in the brutal lynching of four elderly victims accused of witchcraft in Banda Sub-location, Marani Sub-County, on October 17, 2021.

Amos Nyakundi Ondieki, Chrispine Makwaro Ogeto, Hesbon Ogondi Gichana, and Evans Ogeto Okari were arrested on the day of the attack following reports from the area Assistant Chief.

Police arrived to find four victims lynched, with two bodies burned beyond recognition. The deceased were identified as Jemima Mironga, 60; Agnes Ototo, 57; Sigara Onkware, 62; and Sidenge Mayaka, 85.

Detectives from DCI Marani conducted a three-year investigation, culminating in Wednesday’s ruling.

Hon. Justice Kiarie sentenced Amos Nyakundi Ondieki, Hesbon Ogondi Gichana, and Evans Ogeto Okari to 40 years in prison for each count, with sentences running concurrently.

Meanwhile, Chrispine Makwaro Ogeto received 15 years for each count, also to be served concurrently.

Authorities continue to urge communities to report suspicions of criminal activities to the police rather than resort to extrajudicial actions.