Why Government Has Launched New Police Unit

The government has unveiled the National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU), a specialized police division created to support chiefs in carrying out operations across Kenya.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen officially launched the unit on Friday, January 24, during a ceremony in Kwale. Murkomen, accompanied by Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, also unveiled the Administration Police Service Roadmap to Service Delivery Revitalization (2025–2028) as part of broader efforts to improve governance and law enforcement at the grassroots level.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki had earlier outlined plans to allocate police officers to all 3,950 chiefs and their 9,043 assistants nationwide. The move aims to strengthen chiefs’ ability to enforce law and order in their jurisdictions.

“We are reorganizing collaboration between National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) and the police to ensure every chief has officers to assist in maintaining law and order,” Kindiki noted. He also emphasized striking a balance between empowering chiefs and ensuring they adhere to service charters and avoid engaging in partisan politics.

NGAPU’s Role and Mandate

The NGAPU, now the newest unit within the Administration Police Service (APS), will play a crucial role in bolstering the work of NGAOs. The unit’s responsibilities include:

Providing security during high-risk operations such as resolving land disputes and combating illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

Supporting NGAOs in conflict resolution and peace-building efforts.

Offering protective security at government premises and public events such as barazas.

Collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to address coordinated security challenges.

Assisting in the enforcement of laws and national policies to enhance public safety.

Additionally, NGAPU officers will be tasked with apprehending suspects, preserving evidence, and ensuring compliance with national directives.

The NGAPU will operate under the Deputy Inspector General of APS and maintain its headquarters in Nairobi. It will also have regional and local formations, ensuring a comprehensive presence at county, sub-county, and locational levels.

APS already oversees several specialized units, including the Rapid Deployment Unit, Border Patrol Unit, and Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit. NGAPU joins this lineup, marking a significant step in strengthening Kenya’s security framework.

With NGAPU in place, chiefs are expected to perform their duties more effectively, supported by a dedicated team of officers. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order while ensuring NGAOs deliver their mandates competently and impartially.

As the unit takes shape, the focus will be on fostering collaboration, enhancing service delivery, and addressing security challenges at the grassroots level.