MP Demands Investigation into Alleged Sideling of Teachers in ‘Gachagua-leaning’ Constituencies in TSC Recruitment

Allegations of political favoritism are stirring up backlash in the ongoing teacher recruitment process by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). Naivasha MP Jane Kihara has stepped forward with serious accusations, claiming the recruitment of 20,000 teachers is skewed to favor constituencies aligned with the government.

Kihara isn’t holding back. She’s called for the immediate suspension of the recruitment exercise and demanded a thorough investigation. According to her, certain MPs considered loyal to the ruling administration seem to have had an unfair advantage.

“Last year, MPs loyal to the administration were given employment forms to hand out in their constituencies, while those supporting the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were sidelined,” Kihara alleged.

And it doesn’t stop there. She argued that countless qualified teachers are being unfairly overlooked, despite meeting the necessary academic and professional requirements. This, she says, breeds injustice and jeopardizes employment opportunities for those who’ve worked hard to meet the standards.

Speaking during a ceremony to donate a school bus to Naivasha Day Secondary School, Kihara didn’t limit her criticism to teacher recruitment. She pointed out a range of deeper challenges crippling the education sector, including:

Corruption

Inadequate funding

Major logistical hiccups

Kihara raised alarm over the lack of facilities for Junior Secondary School (JSS) learners, highlighting that some schools haven’t even received classroom allocations. This kind of oversight, she warned, risks derailing students’ transition to Grade 9.

Another pressing issue? Delays in disbursing capitation funds, which have disrupted everyday school operations. On higher education, Kihara took aim at the government’s new university funding model, calling it unfair to students from poorer families. “The new university funding model is causing untold suffering for low-income families,” she said, urging policymakers to rethink how they allocate resources.

Amid the heavy criticism, Kihara paused to celebrate a local success story. Naivasha Day Secondary School has seen its student enrollment skyrocket – from 800 to 1,500 in just five years.

The school’s principal, Amos Gamba, credited this growth to improved academic performance and strong community support. Adding another feather to the school’s cap was the recent donation of a new school bus. Gamba said it would boost student morale and ease transportation challenges, especially for extracurricular activities.

Joseph Kibuta, the school’s chairman, echoed those sentiments. He highlighted that the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) played a key role in making the bus acquisition possible, saying it was a “game-changer” for underprivileged students in the region.

In a final rallying cry, Kihara urged the government to step up and address the irregularities she’s flagged—not just in teacher recruitment but across the education system. Equity and accountability, she stressed, must remain at the forefront.

“Education should be a fair playing field where every Kenyan child, regardless of their background or political connections, has an equal shot to succeed,” she emphasized.