Dutch Govt Responds to Opposition Over Ruto’s Invitation for Royal Visit

The state visit by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima to Kenya will go ahead as planned, despite strong opposition from some Kenyans.

The Dutch government confirmed that the visit, scheduled for March 18 to March 20, 2025, will proceed after receiving over 300 emails from Kenyans urging the cancellation of the royal trip. These emails primarily expressed concerns about human rights violations in Kenya, particularly after a series of abductions and disappearances of individuals critical of President William Ruto’s government.

Dutch public broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) reported that many critics of President Ruto’s government opposed the visit, citing the current state of human rights in Kenya. However, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reassured the public that the visit will remain on track.

In a response to the emails, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaking on behalf of the Government Information Service (RVD), acknowledged the concerns regarding human rights violations.

The ministry confirmed that the Netherlands has consistently raised these issues publicly and maintained communication with Kenyan authorities. It also emphasized that the royal visit provides a valuable opportunity to discuss sensitive issues, including human rights violations, directly with Kenyan leadership.

“In a written response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also on behalf of the Government Information Service, stated that it is aware of the human rights violations in Kenya, “against which the Netherlands speaks out both publicly and is in contact with Kenyan authorities” and that it sees the visit as an opportunity to “discuss difficult topics such as human rights violations,” Dutch public broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) reported.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s visit will be the first state visit by Dutch royals to Kenya. The royal couple is expected to meet with President Ruto and other officials during their stay.

The Royal House of the Netherlands revealed that the visit’s main objective is to strengthen existing relationships and build new partnerships.

Additionally, Kenya and the Netherlands will collaborate on areas such as sustainable agriculture, water management, and climate action, key issues of mutual interest.