Jowie Irungu Appeals for Trial Record Amid Delays, Disputes Over Exhibits

Murder convict Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, has raised concerns over the extended delay in accessing his trial record, a crucial document for his appeal against the death sentence.

Jowie was sentenced to death on March 13, 2024, for the murder of Monica Kimani and filed a notice of appeal two days later.

Nearly a year later, his legal team has yet to receive the trial records required to move forward with the appeal at the Appellate Court. These records, which include the trial proceedings, judge’s notes, and judgment, are essential for any proper appeal.

Through his lawyer, Andrew Muge, Jowie informed the court on Tuesday that efforts to obtain the records from court administrators have been unfruitful. Muge urged the court to intervene and expedite the process.

Meanwhile, Herman Omiti, representing Monica Kimani’s family, also stressed the importance of providing the trial record. Additionally, Omiti requested the release of several trial exhibits, including a mobile phone.

However, Jowie’s legal team opposed the release, arguing that the exhibits are critical to the ongoing appeal and should remain preserved.

The disagreement over the exhibits persisted, with the court raising concerns about the delay in the appeal process.

High Court Registrar Theresa Nyangena directed that the case be mentioned again on January 28, 2025, to assess the status of the trial record and address the pending request for the release of exhibits.