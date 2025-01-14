List of 5 Schools Whose Face KCSE Results Have Been Withheld For Suspected Exam Malpractice

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba officially released the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results on January 9, 2024, at Mtihani House. While the majority of the 962,512 students who sat for the exams received their results, nearly 2,899 candidates were left in limbo as their outcomes were withheld over suspected exam malpractice.

To make matters worse, another 840 results were confirmed null and void by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) due to verified cheating cases.

Investigations are ongoing, and KNEC has promised to conclude them within 30 days. For the schools at the center of these allegations—many with reputations for academic excellence—this has been an anxious and troubling time for students and their families.

Which Schools Are Under Investigation?

Here’s the breakdown of the schools involved, their locations, and the current allegations they face:

Lugulu Girls is no stranger to academic acclaim. With a mean score of 9.328 in the 2023 KCSE exam, the school has long been a paragon of excellence. Unfortunately, this year their results have been flagged. Principal Dinah Cheruiyot has sought to reassure parents, stating that they are actively pursuing official appeal channels with KNEC: “We’re working tirelessly to resolve this, and results will be communicated as soon as possible.” St. Peter’s Abwao Secondary School – Migori County Known as Nyanza region’s top-performing school in 2023, St. Peter’s Abwao has seen its entire batch of 2024 results withheld. Concerns were reportedly raised during the exams themselves, signaling a possible breach in integrity.

It’s hard to overstate the impact this has had on the students and families affected.

For young people pinning their futures on good results to open doors to universities and other opportunities, the lack of clarity is unsettling. Parents, too, are growing increasingly anxious, demanding answers and swift actions to address the issue.

Much of this anxiety stems not only from the delay itself but also from the implications. Being implicated—even unfairly—in cheating allegations can carry a reputation-damaging stigma for schools, teachers, and students alike.

If there’s one thing this debacle highlights, it’s the ongoing struggle to maintain integrity in Kenya’s national exams. Despite efforts by both the Ministry of Education and KNEC to tighten rules and increase oversight, these cases prove there’s still work to be done.

Exam cheating is a challenge that tests fairness at every level—students, teachers, and administrators.

Education CS Migos Ogamba struck a measured tone, urging patience as investigations continue. He reassured the public that the ministry remains committed to fostering a credible system for all national exams:

“We understand that this is a stressful time, but I want to emphasize the importance of allowing the investigative process to take its course. Rest assured, fairness will guide all decisions made.”

A Brief Snapshot of the Affected Schools

School Name Location Reason for Withheld Results Lugulu Girls’ High School Bungoma County Results withheld; praised for top-tier performance St. Peter’s Abwao Secondary School Migori County Entire results flagged for suspected cheating Mama Malia Academy Kitui County Results withheld amid allegations of irregularities Kipsingei Mixed Secondary School Bomet County All subjects shown as ‘W’ for alleged malpractice Katilu Boys High School Turkana County Investigations into suspected cheating underway

As the investigation clock ticks, all eyes are on how KNEC and other relevant bodies handle this situation.

For those directly affected, patience is understandably in short supply. Still, CS Ogamba’s message encourages calm, with results from the investigations expected soon. For everyone else, this incident is a sharp reminder of why fairness and transparency are critical in Kenya’s education system.

If nothing else, it’s a call to action for stronger oversight measures in future national exams, measures that can safeguard the credibility of the process and ensure students’ hard work is evaluated honestly and fairly.