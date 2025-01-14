Turkana County’s Academic Crisis: Nine Years Without a KCSE Grade ‘A’

Turkana County is facing a persistent academic crisis, as the region has not produced a single Grade ‘A’ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) for the past nine years. The last Grade ‘A’ was achieved in 2015 by Samwel Nakata of Lodwar Boys High School.

Since then, schools in the county have struggled to replicate this success.

Renowned institutions like Lodwar Boys High School and Turkana Girls National School have faced stagnation in academic performance. Emerging schools, such as Katilu Boys Secondary School and private institutions like Destiny Boys High School, are now outshining the former giants.

According to Patrick Lokwayen, principal of Lodwar Boys, insecurity has been a significant factor affecting education. For instance, insecurity along the Kapenguria-Lokichar road has made it challenging for high-achieving students—those scoring above 390 KCPE marks—to join the institution, leading to lower admission grades averaging 270 marks instead.

Another critical issue is poor performance in languages, especially English. Principal Lokwayen emphasized that weak grades in English continue to drag down overall KCSE scores, with the school only managing an A- as its highest grade post-2015.

The 2024 KCSE results painted a mixed picture for Lodwar Boys High School:

A-: 2 students

2 students B+: 10 students

10 students B: 15 students

15 students B-: 31 students

31 students C+: 49 students

49 students C: 52 students

52 students C-: 35 students

35 students D+: 15 students

15 students D: 5 students

Out of 216 candidates, 107 students met the minimum university admission requirements. Others were encouraged to explore vocational and technical education opportunities.

At Turkana Girls National School, the highest grade achieved was also an A-. Principal Sister Florence Nabwire urged stakeholders to address the unique challenges Turkana schools face in comparison to better-equipped counterparts in other counties.

Meanwhile, Katilu Boys Secondary School faced the additional obstacle of withheld KCSE results by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), sparking widespread concern among parents and educators.

The introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has ignited cautious optimism. Principal Lokwayen highlighted the CBC’s potential to strengthen academic outcomes by allowing students to focus on excelling in one language, reducing the need for proficiency in both English and Kiswahili.

Improved security measures, such as Operation Maliza Uhalifu, are also restoring a sense of safety for families in the region. However, these changes alone are insufficient, and further efforts are required for meaningful impact.

Educational stakeholders argue that systemic issues like inadequate facilities, limited mentorship programs, and infrastructure challenges must be addressed. Jackson Nakusa, chairman of the Turkana Professional Association, stressed the importance of mentorship, better resources, and alternative education pathways, such as technical training institutes.

Community members have voiced diverse opinions on potential solutions. While some advocate for hiring non-local principals to bring fresh perspectives, others challenge school leaders to take greater responsibility for motivating students and improving academic outcomes.

Turkana Senator James Lomenen has also called on KNEC to resolve the issue of withheld results promptly.

Turkana’s academic struggles sharply contrast with rising performance metrics in other Kenyan counties. In 2019, a report showed only 227 out of 8,000 Turkana students met university admission criteria.

Former Governor Josphat Nanok expressed concern about the region’s limited number of professionals and urged collaborative efforts to address this issue.

Promising initiatives like the USAID-supported Ujuzi Mashinani program are helping youth develop vocational skills such as tailoring, masonry, and phone repair. These efforts aim to equip out-of-school youth with practical and marketable skills.

Turkana’s education challenges are significant but not insurmountable. Improved security, curriculum reforms, mentorship initiatives, and vocational training provide a foundation for progress.

However, sustained collective effort from educators, the government, parents, and the community is necessary to reverse the region’s academic decline.