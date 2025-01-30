Kindiki Dismisses Gachagua’s One-Term Presidency Threat, “That’s Cheap”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged political rivals who are focused on making President William Ruto a one-term leader, calling their motivation both unrealistic and unfounded.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with leaders from Tharaka Nithi on Wednesday, Kindiki questioned why some leaders continue to push for Ruto’s one-term presidency, despite his significant accomplishments since taking office.

“I saw some people saying their only goal is to make William Ruto a one-term President. Really? And then? How can that be your sole motivation as a leader?” Kindiki asked.

His remarks came in response to a pledge made by Rigathi Gachagua on Monday, where the impeached Deputy President promised to work with Kenyans to challenge Ruto’s administration and hinder his re-election in the 2027 general election.

Kindiki emphasized that President Ruto is one of just five Kenyans to have held the country’s highest office, a rare achievement.

“Many leaders have unsuccessfully sought the presidency, but Ruto has achieved this great honor,” Kindiki said, underscoring the significance of Ruto’s leadership.

Kindiki also asserted that even if Ruto does not secure a second term, his government will have already transformed the lives of many Kenyans in key areas such as health, the economy, education, housing, and job creation for young people.

He dismissed the one-term presidency narrative as “cheap” and called on those promoting it to reconsider their approach.

“Don’t threaten us with a one-term presidency. That is cheap,” Kindiki added.