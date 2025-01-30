Matiang’i’s Growing Public Support Surprises Jeremiah Kioni

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni touted Fred Matiang’i’s presidential bid.

Kioni said that since the former ruling party officially endorsed the former powerful Cabinet Secretary, his candidacy had attracted significant support. He mentioned that people expressed optimism about Matiang’i’s political future through various platforms, highlighting that the positive feedback exceeded their expectations.

“Matiang’i’s candidature is attracting widespread approval from far and wide beyond what we expected,” Kioni told reporters at the Jubilee offices,

Kioni explained that Matiang’i has a deep understanding of the path former President Uhuru Kenyatta charted for Kenya. He emphasized that Matiang’i implemented numerous policies across sectors such as security, health, and education, showcasing his familiarity with national issues and the country’s development goals.

“Matiang’i was there with Uhuru for ten years, and he knows where we are heading and all these projects. In fact, he chaired those cabinet sub-committees,” Kioni stated.

Kioni further asserted that Matiang’i could restore order in sectors like health and education, currently facing challenges under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“In education, he was there; in security, he was there. I believe we will quickly sort out the health sector. We need somebody who can get us back on track quickly, not through another circus,” Kioni added.

Despite the growing support, Kioni clarified that Matiang’i seeks a stronger team to secure power in 2027. The former Ndaragua MP stressed that Matiang’i plans to engage various leaders, including Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa, and Martha Karua.

Additionally, Kioni mentioned that Matiang’i remains open to working with Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who has received endorsements from some Gen-Z members aspiring for the country’s top seat.

Jeremiah Kioni’s remarks highlight the growing momentum behind Dr. Fred Matiang’i’s possible presidential bid for the 2027 election, reflecting a broader sentiment among Kenyans seeking strong, accountable, and effective leadership.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how this support translates into actual electoral outcomes.