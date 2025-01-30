CHAN 2025 New Dates Announced: Full Details on Groups and Updates

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially rescheduled the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025, which will now take place from August 2 to 30, 2025.

Originally planned for September 2024, the event faced two postponements, first to February 2025 and now to August, due to delays in infrastructure development across the host nations – Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The announcement came after a CAF Executive Committee meeting held on Monday in Rabat, Morocco, chaired by President Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

Kenya will feature in Group A alongside two-time champions Morocco and DR Congo, as well as Angola and Zambia. Morocco and DR Congo hold the record for the most CHAN titles, with two each.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Senegal, who secured their first CHAN title in 2022, will begin their title defense in Group D, competing against Congo, Sudan, and Nigeria.

Also Read – FKF President Vows to Deliver One of the Best CHAN Events Ever Seen

Tanzania, one of the co-hosts, is placed in Group B alongside Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic. Uganda has been drawn into Group C, where they will face Niger, Guinea, and two additional teams to be determined after qualifiers.

The additional qualifiers will feature Algeria, Comoros, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, and South Africa, although CAF has yet to announce exact dates for these matches.

In other developments, CAF announced that Morocco will host the Women’s Futsal Africa Cup of Nations from April 22 to 30, 2025. The two finalists will qualify for the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup in the Philippines.

CAF also revealed plans to expand the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations from 12 to 16 teams, starting in 2025.