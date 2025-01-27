Gachagua Commits To Making Ruto a One-term President

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced plans to join forces with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa in the lead-up to the 2027 General Election.

He made the remarks on Monday, January 27, expressing a clear intention to unseat President William Ruto after a single term.

Gachagua emphasized that the opposition is ready to do whatever it takes to ensure Ruto’s presidency does not extend beyond one term. “I want to give my commitment that we are part of this team and we will walk this journey together to liberate this country and we shall make whatever sacrifices necessary to make sure that William Ruto is a one term President,” Gachagua stated.

He further accused President Ruto of neglecting the bottom-up economic model that was a central promise of their campaign in 2022.

“President William Ruto has a very short memory. This team here we sat with him in my house and we assured him that he would be President and we will do whatever it takes to make sure he is President. We took him to State House and when he reached there, he put aside everything we had agreed on about how we need Kenya to be. We had agreed on the bottom-up economic model of putting money into people’s pockets. The minute he reached State House he changed course, got a small team of economic advisors and came up with a very brutal program of removing whatever little money was in people’s pockets from their pockets,” he added.

Political observers believe Gachagua’s overtures signal a broader effort to consolidate opposition forces ahead of 2027. With Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa on board, the coalition could present a formidable challenge to President Ruto, who came into office after a contentious 2022 race.