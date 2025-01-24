Kenyans Stranded in Malaysia After Falling for Fake Job Opportunities

The High Commission of Kenya in Kuala Lumpur has issued a stern warning to Kenyans traveling to Malaysia, urging them to avoid falling victim to fraudulent job offers.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 23, the Commission revealed that unscrupulous recruitment agencies are exploiting Malaysia’s 30-day visa-free entry policy to lure Kenyans into traveling under false pretenses. The Commission reported an increase in cases where Kenyans, after being promised employment, found themselves stranded and without jobs in Malaysia.

“The attention of the High Commission has been drawn to the recent surge in the number of Kenyans being lured to Malaysia with the promise of job opportunities that do not exist,” the statement read. “Unscrupulous agencies and individuals are taking advantage of the 30-day visa-free entry, leaving unsuspecting travelers stranded, with the added burden of return ticket costs and overstay fines.”

The High Commission stressed that Kenya’s visa-free entry into Malaysia is a bilateral arrangement based on reciprocity, emphasizing the importance for travelers to understand the limits of this policy.

To protect themselves, the Commission urged job seekers to conduct thorough research and verify job offers before making any travel decisions. Kenyans who plan to stay in Malaysia for more than 30 days were advised to apply for a valid visa to avoid overstaying and facing legal consequences.

“Any case of overstaying is an offense under the Immigration Act, and if arrested, the individual could face up to six months of imprisonment or a fine, as determined by the court,” the Commission warned.

The High Commission also reassured Kenyans that it remains available to assist in verifying job opportunities in Malaysia or other countries of accreditation.

Many Kenyans are traveling to Malaysia, attracted by the country’s visa-free entry policy, which has opened up opportunities for leisure and business. The recent launch of direct flights between Nairobi and Kuala Lumpur has further improved travel convenience between the two nations.