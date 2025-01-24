Nairobi Court Gives Directions on Man Caught With Wife’s Body Parts

A Nairobi court has granted police 21 days to detain John Kiama Wambua, 29, who is accused of brutally murdering and dismembering his 19-year-old wife, Joy Fridah Munani, just three weeks after their marriage.

Officers on a routine patrol arrested Wambua on January 20 near Kelly Towers in Huruma. Officers became suspicious of his nervous behavior and a heavy backpack, which contained mutilated human remains.

The suspect, a carpenter, reportedly confessed to the crime on the spot, leading authorities to his home in the Kasonova area, where they recovered additional body parts and a blood-soaked knife. Investigators described the crime scene as “horrendous.”

Prosecutor Judy Koech revealed that preliminary findings suggest the murder followed a confrontation in which Wambua allegedly found his wife with another man.

Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe expressed alarm over the rising cases of femicide, urging thorough investigations.

Wambua, who appeared subdued in court, nodded in agreement to the 21-day detention but refused to further explain his actions. Police continue to search for missing body parts as investigations proceed.

DCI officer Kassim Yakub of Starehe Sub-County informed the court that the suspect will face charges of murder under Section 203, as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, Cap 63, Laws of Kenya.