Rongo MP Paul Abuor Arrested Over Ksh 122 Million Corruption Scandal

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday, January 23, arrested Rongo MP Paul Abuor for questioning over allegations of graft.

The arrest followed coordinated raids at the lawmaker’s rural home in Homa Bay County and his residence in Nairobi. EACC officers simultaneously searched various properties linked to Abuor in the two counties as part of their investigation into misuse of public funds.

In an official statement, the EACC confirmed the operation’s success. “EACC confirms that today, Thursday, 23rd January 2025, the Commission conducted a successful investigative operation targeting the Member of Parliament (MP) for Rongo Constituency, Paul Odalo Mark, who is under investigation for alleged conflict of interest and theft of public funds,” the statement read.

The investigation focuses on tenders worth Ksh 122 million awarded by the Rongo National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to companies associated with the MP between the 2017/2018 and 2024/2025 financial years.

According to preliminary findings, MP Abuor and his associate, Christopher Nelson Abuor, registered a private company, Aztec Infrastructure Kenya Ltd, listing themselves as directors. The EACC revealed that the company has conducted business with the Rongo NG-CDF, providing services such as classroom construction and borehole drilling.

“To date, the company has received Ksh 122 million, with the MP serving as the sole signatory to its bank account,” EACC stated, raising concerns about conflicts of interest and potential embezzlement.

The commission also disclosed another questionable transaction involving a company called Jebset Holdings Limited, registered under Abuor’s Personal Assistant. The assistant, listed as the sole director and account signatory, received Ksh 19.6 million from the Rongo NG-CDF.

Abuor’s Bill Against Corruption

Ironically, MP Abuor has sponsored a Bill proposing stricter penalties for misuse of public funds. The proposed amendments to the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act, 2025, include the creation of project-specific bank accounts to ensure transparency in development projects.

Under the Bill, public servants found guilty of diverting funds face penalties amounting to 150% of the misused amount, immediate suspension, potential dismissal, and up to five years in prison.

Speaking at a press conference on January 20, Abuor stated, “The officer shall be liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years upon conviction.”

Investigations into the allegations against Abuor are ongoing.

