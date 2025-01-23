Justin Muturi’s Absence at Cabinet Meeting Sparks Calls for Resignation

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, President William Ruto chaired the first cabinet meeting of the year, but one key figure was notably absent—Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi.

Muturi’s absence follows his recent claims that President Ruto and his government were involved in the alleged abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi. Since revealing the details of his son’s disappearance, Muturi has faced mounting criticism from government supporters who have called for his resignation.

Among the critics is Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi, who urged Muturi to step down if his relationship with President Ruto is beyond repair. Elachi, recognizing Muturi’s experience in politics, advised him to resign to preserve his dignity and avoid further negative media attention.

“Just resign and leave; you have kept your dignity. Don’t let your name be dragged,” Elachi stated.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed also joined the calls for Muturi’s resignation, criticizing him for opposing the state’s position on abductions.

“Don’t bring commotion; don’t bring unnecessary fires in government. Be man enough and say, ‘this is enough now; I don’t think what is happening now is what I came to do; for that reason, I want to leave,” Junet said on January 16, 2025.

However, Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku believes that the ongoing differences between President Ruto and Muturi can only be resolved between the two principals of the Kenya Kwanza government.

“These are two principals who may be having some differences, and those differences can only be solved at their level,” Ruku said, adding that Muturi is too seasoned a leader to make decisions without careful consideration.

“Muturi is a high-ranking CS and at his age, there are issues he cannot be dragged into. This is not just a gentleman who can wake up and say anything for the sake of saying it.”