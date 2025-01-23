Danstan Omari Announces 2027 Bid for Nairobi Elective Seat

Prominent lawyer Danstan Omari has officially announced his candidacy for the Nairobi County Senate seat in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, January 22, Omari emphasized the need for strong and effective leadership to represent Nairobi in the Senate.

Omari praised the current senator, Edwin Sifuna, as a capable and firm leader but predicted that Sifuna would likely contest the Nairobi gubernatorial race in 2027.

“Nairobi needs a solid person to be its senator. Sifuna is a solid leader, but it will be his time to vie for governor. Therefore, I will join the race to succeed him,” Omari stated.

The lawyer outlined his long-term political ambitions, revealing that securing the Senate seat would serve as a stepping stone for his own bid to become Nairobi governor in 2032.

“As lawyers, we set precedents. By becoming senator in 2027, I will be well-positioned to run for Nairobi governor in 2032,” he explained.

Omari has not yet disclosed which political party he will use for his Senate bid but emphasized that his campaign would focus on his track record as a lawyer who has consistently defended Nairobi’s residents.

“My brother Sifuna came in on the wave of ODM. He never came in as Sifuna. I want to come in as Omari, who has been in court defending hawkers, touts, boda boda operators, and engaging with the business community,” he stated.

He also pledged to advocate for inclusive representation in the Senate, highlighting the need to address the challenges faced by both small-scale and large-scale businesses. “The business community is not just multi-billionaires. It starts from small-scale enterprises worth Ksh5 to large-scale businesses. That is the voice missing in the Senate,” Omari remarked.

While hinting at the possibility of running as an independent candidate, Omari noted that his focus would remain on presenting clear policies and actionable plans for Nairobi residents.

Omari’s campaign aims to position him as a champion of grassroots representation and inclusive leadership for the capital city.